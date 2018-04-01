Seminar helps those with PTSD

CHARLOTTE – Central Church Life Care Center presents “Living Above the Impact of PTSD.”

Whether you’ve experienced a traumatic event or know someone who has, guest speaker Dr. John Humphrey will share valuable information, biblical insights and strategies for healing and growth.

Those experiencing the impact of PTSD can overcome fear and paranoia, and live confident and fulfilling lives.

Humphrey is board certified in general, geriatric and addiction psychiatry.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 5 at 5500 Randolph Road.

The seminar costs $30 per individual. People in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply.

Register at www.centralnc.org or call 704-295-6890.