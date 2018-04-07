Portrait Innovations moving to new space

CHARLOTTE – Portrait Innovations has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet at the Ayrsley mixed-use community in Steele Creek.

The Charlotte-based operator of more than 100 professional portrait studios around the country will move its corporate headquarters into the space at 2101 Cambridge Beltway Drive this spring. A longtime tenant at Ayrsley, Portrait Innovations is relocating from space at 2016 Ayrsley Town Boulevard.

Portrait Innovations operates professional portrait studios with trained photographers and multiple camera rooms featuring professional lighting systems and the latest trends in scenic and full-color backgrounds.

Portraits are printed on-site, using a cutting-edge digital printing system that produces high-resolution images on the finest archival-quality paper guaranteed to last a lifetime.

William Hodges, vice president and broker-in-charge at New Forum, represented the landlord on the transaction.