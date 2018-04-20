Out of this world: Resident goes to space camp

MATTHEWS – Max Quintero was among 325 students to participate in Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Students at the academy develop leadership skills through hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and math. Activities include simulated astronaut training, shuttle missions and a moonwalk (the Neil Armstrong kind, not Michael Jackson).

Since its launch in 2010, Honeywell has awarded 2,091 scholarships to students of Honeywell employees to attend the Academy.

Max is an 11th-grader at Butler High School.

Want to go to space camp?

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is registering children, ages 5 to 10, for summer sessions, May 28 to Aug. 6. Tuition costs $275 per week, with discounts available for multiple weeks.

Call 800-637-7223 or visit www.rocket center.com for details.

