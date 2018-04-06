News briefs for April 6

Festival, 5K focuses on bleeding disorders

CHARLOTTE – The fourth annual Family Festival & 5K Walk for Bleeding Disorders in Charlotte is part of Hemophilia of North Carolina’s largest fundraising event and gathering of people with bleeding disorders in the area.

HNC improves the quality of life of people affected by bleeding disorders through advocacy, education, promotion of research, and delivery of programs and services.

The morning features family entertainment, food, music and a 5K Walk or the option of a 2.5K Walk around Uptown.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon April 14 on Mint Street in front of the BB&T Ballpark. The fundraising goal is $55,000.

Sign up at www.hemophilia-nc.org/festival.

Teachers can try for grants

MONROE – Union Power is once again powering education through its Bright Ideas grant program.

Union Power expects to award $20,000 in grants this year to teachers in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.

“The Bright Ideas grant program seeks to encourage teacher originality and student engagement by funding projects that take a creative approach to learning,” Communications Specialist Theresa Chance said.

Starting April 1, K-12 teachers can submit an application for grants of up to $2,000 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be funded. Educators can apply individually or as a team.

Applications are due Sept. 19 at www.nc brightideas.com. Teachers appying by Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.

Festival of Tables addresses economic mobility

CHARLOTTE – The 30th annual Festival of Tables, hosted by The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, will bring Charlotte’s top designers to display creative “tablescapes.”

The event includes a silent auction and luncheon featuring Moira Quinn from Charlotte Center City Partners and keynote speaker Jane McIntyre, former head of the United Way.

The event will benefit The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, the Center of Hope shelter for homeless women and children, and other programs.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 at Sheraton, 555 S McDowell St. Tickets cost $55. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s event has raised more than $1 million for the city’s critical needs.

Visit www.salvationarmycharlotte.org/fot for details.

Charlotte Catholic grad gets West Point appointment

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School graduate Charlton Epperson was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point, according to Congressman Robert Pittenger.

Epperson is a member of the Honors College at the University of Alabama and was captain of the Charlotte Catholic cross country team.

“Charlton has a track record of mentoring and helping those around him succeed,” Pittenger said. “These are great skills for a U.S. Army officer, and I congratulate Charlton on achieving this goal.”

Epperson is one of 10 students to receive a U.S. Service Academy appointment for 2017-18.

Pittenger will host an event to help students learn more about admissions requirements and nominations for U.S. Service Academies.

The 16th annual U.S. Service Academy Day starts at 10 a.m. April 14 at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road. Call 704-362-1060 for details.

For more news, visit

www.thecharlotteweekly.com