News briefs for April 20

Scheduled Polk programs pack spoonful of history

PINEVILLE – The President James K. Polk State Historic Site has scheduled a menu of events chockfull of fun. Here’s what’s on tap:

• Clarissa Clifton Lynch hosts a hands-on workshop, “How the Other 90% Ate: The Roots and Realty of Southern Poverty Food,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21. Registration costs $40.

• Cheryl Henry leads a class “The Historic Southern Kitchen: A Class on the Old Southern Way of Cooking” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Registration costs $60.

• David Williams presents “Gathering Gourmet: An Introduction to Wild Edibles” noon to 4 p.m. June 2. The event includes a hike of about 30 minutes to an hour. Registration costs $30.

• The Music Dance n Que Festival features live music, local beer, ice cream and opportunities to learn form living history 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19. Admission is free.

The historic site is located at 12031 Lancaster Hwy.

Visit www.jameskpolk.net for details.

Taziki’s celebrates anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will celebrate its one-year anniversary April 24 and 25 at its store on Waverly Walk Avenue.

The store will offer a “Buy One Get One Free Chicken Gyro” deal on those two days, as well as give away a family dinner for four for the anniversary week on the Taziki’s Charlotte-Providence Facebook page.

The store will host ‘Paws on the Patio,’ with a donation table for customers to S.A.F.E. Animal Haven.

The restaurant is at 7101 Waverly Walk Ave.

Visit www.tazikiscafe.com for details.

Ole Miss coaches to meet fans

OXFORD, Miss. – New Ole Miss coaches Matt Luke (football) and Kermit Davis (basketball) headline the speakers in Charlotte on April 22, as the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip kicks off its 13-stop caravan.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Quail Hollow Club. Visit www.rebelroadtrip.com for tickets.

“As it has in the past, the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip is going to provide an excellent platform to introduce our new coaches and personally thank Rebel Nation for its unwavering support,” said Kyle Campbell, associate athletics director for communications.

The meetings include speakers, autograph sessions, merchandise, information tables and photo opportunities with the Egg Bowl trophy.

Ardrey Kell athletic director earns rare credential

CHARLOTTE – Brian Knab, of Ardrey Kell High School, became a Certified Master Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

The honor earned him recognition at the 47th North Carolina Athletic Directors Association state conference last month in Asheville.

Knab is the only AD in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to earn the CMAA.

“Brian earned a level of national athletic administrator certification that only 4 percent of athletic directors in the country obtain,” said Sue Doran, CMS director of athletics

Princesses converge at ballet

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Ballet Company will present “The Dancing Princesses,” a family-friendly production about a magical garden and a flower, when picked, turns the person to stone.

Show times are 1 and 4 p.m. May 5 at the Matthews Community Center’s Fullwood Theatre, 100 E. McDowell St. Tickets costs $12 at www.charlottecityballet.org.

The ballet company encourages girls attending the show to dress as princesses. They can meet princesses involved in the production at the Cupcake Café.