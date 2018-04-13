Mormon youth earn Young Women Medallion

CHARLOTTE – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints awarded the Young Women Medallion to 19 youth, ages 12 to 18, who completed a multi-year program of study and goal setting.

Personal Progress encourages teenage girls to “stand as witnesses of God at all times, and in all things, and in all places” by setting and fulfilling 45 goals and eight projects.

DeKayla Fogle, a senior at South Mecklenburg High School, earned her medallion.

“I love that the older girls can mentor the younger girls, lead by example, and help them feel comfortable and set goals in the program,” Fogle said. “Personal Progress has helped me build character, become a better person, and has helped me prepare for a successful future.”

Others receiving medallions were Katelyn Blauer, Brittlyn Anderson, Megan Bennett, Julia Brice, Shelby Bryce, Rachel Buckner, Chloe Caples, Caroline Doffermyre, Cass Doffermyre, Robyn Downard, Maegan Downard, Julia Farr, McKinley Grubb, Avery Morrell, Sydnee Nieves, Gracie Osborn, Emily Sisson and Hannah Trimnal.