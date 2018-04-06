Monroe teen named Youth of the Year

MONROE – Those who work at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs in Union County describe Tamya Austin as helpful, positive and a tremendous leaders.

These are characteristics that earned the Monroe High School freshman recognition as the 2017-18 Youth of the Year.

“Tamya truly exemplifies what the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs aim to instill in its members: academic excellence, leadership and good citizenship,” said David McQueen, area director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs in Union County. “She may be quiet with her voice, she is powerful with her actions and leadership.”

Austin is a member of the Monroe Boys & Girls Club, which meets daily at Walter Bickett Elementary through a partnership with Union County Public Schools. She has served as a junior staff leader, mentor, tutor and role model.

“My club has been a second place to call home.” Tamya said. “It’s just my place to always be me!”

Eight clubs serve nearly 2,500 school-aged children, including more than 1,800 members, in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Summer programming

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte offer a summer program for school-age children that allows them to dabble in arts, sports and field trips. The program costs $55 weekly.

Visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/bgccharlotte/programs/summer-program for details.