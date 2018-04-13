Millions had plastic surgery in 2017

3 things to know before you go under the knife

Want a nose job, a tummy tuck or some other cosmetic procedure?

So do 17.5 million other Americans – or at least they did in 2017.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons recently released its annual survey that reveals how many people are undergoing plastic surgery and what kinds of procedures they are seeking. The report showed a 2 percent increase in the number of surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in 2017 as compared to 2016.

“For some people, plastic surgery probably still has a stigma attached to it, but millions more realize that improving yourself is okay and should be accepted,” says Dr. Deepak Raj Dugar (www.scarlessnose.com), a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who specializes in the Scarless Nose, or closed rhinoplasty, procedure that leaves no sign of an incision.

Dugar says a few things to consider for anyone who is considering plastic surgery include:

• Do you really need to change? Sometimes people are determined to change something about their bodies that really doesn’t need changing. “Not everyone needs surgery,” Dugar says. “I actually on occasion tell patients that their nose looks fine, they should leave it the way it is.”

• Be sure you know what you’re getting. Patients can be disappointed if they and the plastic surgeon aren’t clear with each other on what to expect. “The patient needs to understand the limitations and goals of the surgery before undergoing it,” Dugar says. “For example, you might be expecting a dramatically different look, but the changes are actually much more understated. The only thing I get accused of is doing too little to a nose, and I’m totally okay with that.”

• Safety is critical. “It’s important that your plastic surgeon picks safety over results,” Dugar says. “Safety has to and always should come first.”

The top five cosmetic surgical procedures in 2017 were, in order, breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery and tummy tucks.

Meanwhile, the most popular minimally invasive procedures were Botox, soft-tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser-hair removal and microdermabrasion.

Dugar says one of the key features of successful plastic surgery is subtlety.

“The secret of Hollywood celebrities is doing Botox with plastic surgeons who understand the artistry behind the science – where less is more,” he says.

Many Americans don’t want to go under the knife to achieve the changes they seek. The ASPS reported 15.7 million minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2017. Surgeries accounted for the remaining 1.8 million procedures.

Dugar says plastic surgeons often concentrate on specific procedures, as he does with closed rhinoplasty, so seek a surgeon whose experience lies in the procedure they desire.

“You don’t want the person who specializes in noses doing your breasts,” he says, “and you don’t want the one who specializes in breast augmentation doing your nose.”