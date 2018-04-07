Medical centers highlighted for LGBTQ equality

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health announced that 14 of its acute care facilities have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.”

Medical centers designated included Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

This is the second year in a row Novant Health received systemwide recognition. It is one of only eight health care systems nationwide that had 10 or more facilities receive the recognition this year.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of our core values as a healthcare organization,” said Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Novant Health. “At Novant Health, we recognize that each person brings a unique perspective and value to our organization, whether a patient, a family member or a team member. We are intentional in identifying ways to address the unique needs of our communities, including the LGBTQ community.”

