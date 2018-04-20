LendingTree eyes Pineville

Lender could move to former mill site

CHARLOTTE – LendingTree is considering moving its headquarters to downtown Pineville, specifically the site of the former Cone Mill.

The Town of Pineville has worked since 2015 to acquire the mill, clean it up and reposition it to buyers.

“The opportunity to be a part of revitalizing Pineville’s former Cone Mill is something we are excited about, although we are still in the early evaluation stages,” company spokesperson Megan Greuling said in a statement. “We are taking a very disciplined approach in deciding what option or options will best suit the needs for our employees, our shareholders and the community.

The online lender continues to grow after buying two buildings in SouthPark two years ago. LendingTree tripled its credit card business and acquired DepositAccounts.com last year, CEO Douglas Lebda said in his fourth quarter report.

“If we can be part of restoring a historic building and the revitalization of the surrounding community in Pineville, we view that as a win-win opportunity, with the community and our employees benefiting from our remarkable growth,” Greuling said.