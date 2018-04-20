LEGO program evolves into coding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Creative Learning Corporation, owner and developer of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, plans to expand its after-school program delivered through its network of nationwide Bricks 4 Kidz locations.

Bricks 4 Kidz has been providing LEGO-inspired after-school programs and camps for children all over the world for nearly a decade. It has grown to more than 640 franchised territories, including a couple operating in the Charlotte region.

By understanding the need for a hands-on, creative activity that was fun while building usable life-skills, Bricks 4 Kidz fills an essential niche.

According to a 2015 study completed by the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of girls and 84 percent of boys 13 to 17 play video games. With so much of a young person’s time dedicated to a single activity, teaching children the concepts of coding and video game design is a logical next step for the enterprising franchise operation.

“Helping kids learn the technological concepts of tomorrow sets them up for a successful future in which such skills will be in high demand.” said Robyn Ewing, Bricks 4 Kidz director of marketing and technology.

