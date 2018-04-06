Join us in celebrating women

Some of you may remember that our sports editor, Andrew Stark, has been battling throat cancer since June 2017.

While Andrew hasn’t been able to work in the office in recent months, he just can’t sit still. He’s written several stories and compiled content for our three weekly newspapers each week during his absence.

I’ve learned through interviewing dozens of people battling cancer that the effects of this disease are too strong to be sustained by a single individual. Often, it’s a costly fight that an entire family must endure.

That’s why the work of organizations like The Sandbox is so important. The Sandbox helps families with their practical, social and emotional needs so they can focus on their children overcoming cancer.

We believe in this work so much that we are donating proceeds from our inaugural Women @ Work Luncheon to the Ballantyne-based charity. The Sandbox has helped more than 5,000 families since 2011.

Our intent with the Women @ Work Luncheon is to celebrate women in our community, as well as help those who need it most. I have a feeling that you will leave the luncheon feeling inspired.

Mara Campolungo, co-founder and executive director of The Sandbox, will serve as the keynote speaker. Campolungo has a strong background in branding and marketing, but she’s also earned distinctions of being one of the most influential and philanthropic women of Charlotte.

I’m also excited about our host for the occasion, Jacinda Jacobs. I remember upbeat drives to work 10 years ago listening to Jacinda co-hosting Brother Fred’s AM Mayhem radio show on 96.1 The Beat.

Jacinda eventually became a local TV personality, reporting on traffic, weather and inspirational news stories for stations like WBTV and WCCB. Her journey outside cubicles and 9-to-5 work has been especially inspiring as she released a book, “Uniquely Qualified,” which is helping people find purpose in their lives. If you’ve been to a Charlotte Hornets game, then you’ve seen Jacinda in action as arena host.

We’re still nailing down details for the luncheon, but I can reveal that it will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11. Individual tickets cost $50. Buy a pair of tickets for $90 or a table for eight for $350.

In addition to these great speakers, we’ll have door prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

On the same day of the luncheon, each of our three weekly newspapers will feature content appealing to women in our community, from those working in the home to those running boardrooms in skyscrapers.

We are accepting donations from local businesses for door prizes, raffles and silent auction, as well as advertising in these special issues.

Call Sales Manager Adrian Garson at 704-849-2261 or email adrian@cmgweekly.com for tickets or sponsorship opportunities.

Stay tuned for more details about this and other events to come.