Go Red For Women movement continues in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The American Heart Association celebrates the 11th anniversary of the Go Red For Women movement in Charlotte with its annual luncheon and education forum.

More than 500 guests are expected to participate in the event, which includes a handbag auction, health screenings, expo and celebration of survivors.

The event starts at 9 a.m. April 27 at the Charlotte Marriott Center City. Register at www. CharlotteNCGoRedLuncheon.heart.org .

“For more than a decade, Go Red For Women has fought for equal health opportunity for women. We proudly wear red, share our stories of survival and advocate for more research and swifter action for women’s brain and heart health,” said Kim Henderson, event co-chair. “The Go Red Luncheon has become a tradition in the Queen City, and we hope to engage and educate as many people as possible in this movement.”

Go Red for Women, sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS Health, is the world’s largest network of women standing together to save women’s lives from heart disease. Life is Why Community Sponsors, Novant Health and Albemarle Foundation presents the local luncheon.