Franchise directory helps entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration created the SBA Franchise Directory earlier this year, which has streamlined the process for entrepreneurs looking to access capital.

“It’s a one-stop shop to check the growing list of eligible brands for SBA financing,” Associate Administrator William Manger said.

The directory is updated every other week to keep it current.

The SBA has seen a year over year increase of over 17 percent in the dollars going to franchises and an over 18 percent in the dollars going to women-owned franchises.

Potential franchises interested in being listed on the directory should email copies of their Franchise Disclosure Document, the Franchise Agreement and any other documents that the franchisor will require the franchisee to execute to franchise@sba.gov. There are no fees to be added.