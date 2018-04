CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Hospice and PACE of the Southern Piedmont are providing a free screening of the PBS Frontline film, “Being Mortal.”

The film explores the relationship physicians develop with terminal patients.

The event takes place 6 to 8 p.m. April 16 at PACE of the Southern Piedmont, 6133 The Plaza, Charlotte. It is open to the community.

RSVP to Sheri Lowe by emailing sheri.lowe@novanthealth.org or calling 704-384-8133.