Election director chats with League of Women Voters

CHARLOTTE – Michael Dickerson, director of Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, joins the League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg on May 9 for Lunch with the League.

He’ll address the primaries, as well as updates on recent court cases and legislation. Dickerson, a former assistant with the Federal Elections Commission, has served in his current position since 1998.

The free event takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Midwood International and Cultural Center (room 210), 1817 Central Ave. Visit www.goleaguego.org for details. RSVP debbie.snowdon@yahoo.com to RSVP.