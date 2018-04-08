Driggs, Egleston to address women voters

CHARLOTTE – City Councilmen Ed Driggs and Larken Egleston will address the League of Women Voters about their plans to address some of the challenges facing Charlotte.

Driggs serves on the economic development and budget committees, while Egleston sits on the environment and transportation committees. Both are on the housing and neighborhood planning committees.

The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at The Midwood International and Cultural Center (room 210), 1817 Central Ave., Charlotte. RSVP by emailing debbie.snowdon@yahoo.com.

Visit www.goleaguego.org/ for details.