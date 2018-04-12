Circle K program fuels schools

CHARLOTTE – Circle K will kick off its annual Fueling Our Schools fundraising campaign April 19 at convenience stores throughout the region.
The campaign invites customers to buy fuel at a specially marked fuel pump, with Circle K donating one-cent of every gallon of fuel purchased to a participating local school (up to $2,000 per school).
Participating locations include:
- 9620 Rea Road (benefits Ardrey Kell High).
- 4336 Park Road (benefits Collinswood Elementary).
- 2926 Selwyn Ave. (benefits Myers Park High).
- 3201 Pineville-Matthews Road (benefits Providence High).
- 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road (benefits South Mecklenburg High).
The campaign has raised nearly $900,000 for local schools.
