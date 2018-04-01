Charlotte SCORE helped 300 start-up in 2017

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte SCORE mentors helped 300 new businesses get started in the region in 2017, according to the SCORE Foundation.

The more than 80 volunteers at Charlotte SCORE conducted 3,292 client engagements in 2017, an increase of 5 percent over 2016.

The Foundation added as a result, 344 non-owner jobs were created in 2017 with the help of Charlotte SCORE mentors.

Charlotte SCORE is a volunteer organization of active or retired business executives and owners.

Go to www.charlotte.score.org, call 704-344-6576 or email charlottescore47@cltscore.org for details.