Can Jam 2018 celebrates craft beer

CHARLOTTE –Taco Mac’s Can Jam promotion gives guests a chance to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation while enjoying canned craft beer favorites.

Taco Mac is featuring nine selections from Can Jam sponsors, as well as others like NoDa Brewing Company, April 1 to 30 at its SouthPark location, 4626 Piedmont Row Drive.

The menu includes classics as well as exclusive launches and brews new to the market.

All donations raised in Tennessee and North Carolina will benefit the local Greater Western Carolinas Chapter of the JDRF, which funds type 1 diabetes research.

Members of Taco Mac’s Brewniversity loyalty program are eligible for credit. Guests can buy a paper beer can to sign and display on the wall for a $1, $5 or $10 donation.

Call 704-972-0503 or visit www.tacomac.com for details.