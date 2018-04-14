Caliber Collision organizes food drive

CHARLOTTE – Caliber Collision is asking the public to “fill ‘er up” by donating grocery bags of food during its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 11.

Donations will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

“We’re asking our communities to help us fill local food banks and fill those kids’ tanks, so they do not spend the summer running on empty,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO. “At Caliber, our purpose is to restore the rhythm of life for our customers and we are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer.”

Collection centers are located at each of Caliber’s 13 locations in the Charlotte area. Online donations can also be made at www.CaliberDonations.com .

Visit www.CaliberCollision.com for details.