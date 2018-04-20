Calendar for April 20

April 20

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery holds a Girls Night Out event with the theme of “Acrylic Cardinal with Debbie.” The event costs $40 and includes all supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older. Advance registration is required. Visit www.charlotte fineart.com or call 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

April 21

Yard sale

The Treasures in the Trunk large group yard sale takes place in parking lot of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Visit Columbiettes10852@yahoo.com for details.

8 a.m. to noon; 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Ardrey Kell High School. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us.

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 10220 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte

Pet Palooza

The Humane Society of Charlotte presents the 2018 Pet Palooza Festival & Walk for the Animals at Independence Park. The event includes a vendor fair, adoption area, music, food and beer trucks. Visit www.petpaloo zacharlotte.org for details.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 300 Hawthorne Lane

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) locations.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Author Event

Steve Underwood discusses his latest book, “The Borrowed Princess” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Author Event

Larry Burk discusses his latest book, “Dreams That Can Save Your Life” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

April 21 and 25

Art of Tea

While enjoying afternoon tea at The Ballantyne, enrich your experience by watching local artist Leigh Williams from Awaken Gallery paint. Reservations are required for the event, titled Art of Tea, by calling 704-248-4100.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

April 22

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Christ Lutheran Church. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 4545 Providence Road

Massage Therapy

The Spa at Ballantyne’s massage therapists offer techniques to work with various pressure points and areas on the feet to provide a relaxing balance throughout the body. Participants get to practice techniques while enjoying wine, mini desserts, cheese and fruit. The couple’s reflexology workshop takes place Sundays, April 22 to May 6. It costs $250 per couple. Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4141 for details.

5 to 7 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

April 23

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Behavioral Health Charlotte. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 501 Billingsly Road

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Sharon Towers. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

1 to 4 p.m.; 5100 Sharon Road

April 26

College 101

Learn from undergraduate, graduate, and professional panelists on how to take advantage of resources available at the South County Regional Library to make the most of your college experience. Learn to map your own personalized success plan. Registration is required for the program, called College 101: The Blueprint: Surviving College. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmli brary.org/calendar.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

