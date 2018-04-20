Business briefs for April 20

David Weekley Homes earns 18 MAME honors

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes won 18 awards, including Builder of the Year, during the Charlotte Home Builders Association 2018 MAME Awards.

The awards recognize sales, marketing, design and building excellence. They are given to builders, developers, remodelers and associates.

“As part of our brand promise, we offer the best in design, choice and service, and winning these great awards shows that we truly are delighting our customers,” said Mark Gibbs, division president for David Weekley Homes in Charlotte.

David Weekley won a Silver Award for model merchandising in The Verdale in the SouthPark community of Avignon. It earned a Gold Award for Best Design Center for its 2,300-square-foot center in Ballantyne.

The builder won gold awards for model merchandising, landscape design and best brochure, as a well as silver awards for advertising campaign and community outreach.

David Weekley also won seven sales achievement awards. Other individual winners were Jenny Miller, Online Sales Consultant of the Year; Christine Manning, Marketing Professional of the Year; and Billy Whidden, Construction Manager of the Year.

David Weekley Homes is building in 11 communities across Charlotte. Prices range from the $290,000s to $900,000-plus.

Palmetto Moon opens in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Palmetto Moon will host a grand opening for its first Charlotte store.

The event, sponsored by Southern Tide, takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road.

The celebration will feature “spin to win” giveaways every 15 minutes. The first 200 guests each day will receive a free YETI Tumbler with purchase.

The 4,761-square-foot store will bring trendy and affordable clothing, footwear, accessories, décor and gifts that celebrate life in the South. It will include UNC Charlotte sports and tailgating gear.

Visit www.palmettomoo nonline.com for details.

Flight Kids won’t rule out SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Shakira Alexander has expanded Flight Kids Retailing and Manufacturing into a brick-and-mortar location at Northlake Mall.

Product offerings include branded and private labeled apparel, footwear and accessories. Flight Kids online presence, which launched June 2017, can be found at www.flightkidsusa.com.

Flight Kids held pop=up shops at SouthPark mall during Black Friday and the Christmas holiday.

“The timing just wasn’t right for all parties involved, but Flight Kids is open to collaborating with Simon Properties and Southpark mall in the future,” Alexander said.

Caliber Collision organizes drive

CHARLOTTE – Caliber Collision is asking the public to “fill ‘er up” by donating grocery bags of food during its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 11.

Donations will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

“We’re asking our communities to help us fill local food banks and fill those kids’ tanks, so they do not spend the summer running on empty,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO. “At Caliber, our purpose is to restore the rhythm of life for our customers and we are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer.”

Collection centers are located at each of Caliber’s 13 locations in the Charlotte area. Online donations can also be made at www.Cali berDonations.com.

Visit www.CaliberCollision.com for details.