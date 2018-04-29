Adams hosts Bridging the Gap Career Fair

CHARLOTTE – The Office of Congresswoman Alma S. Adams (NC-12) invites the public to attend the Bridging the Gap Career Fair.

The fair will connect attendees with companies that have jobs available and agencies that focus on career counseling, job training and resume preparation.

It takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 at Rameses Temple, 4919 Beatties Ford Road.