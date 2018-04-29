Adams hosts Bridging the Gap Career Fair

CHARLOTTE – The Office of Congresswoman Alma S. Adams (NC-12) invites the public to attend the Bridging the Gap Career Fair.
The fair will connect attendees with companies that have jobs available and agencies that focus on career counseling, job training and resume preparation.
It takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 at Rameses Temple, 4919 Beatties Ford Road.
Comments
Saah Foday Kanda says
Bridging the Gap Career Fair sounds great for our community. Thanks for your attempt to close this gap. As a Federal-sponsored student, I find it more disturbing how student loans have covered graduates who cannot find jobs to repay their loans. Thanks for opening up an opportunity that will help in this direction.