700 Realtors prepare to make a difference

CHARLOTTE – More than 700 Realtors will work across Mecklenburg and Iredell counties April 20 to help homeowners with critical repairs and safety modifications.

Realtors Care Day has been happening every April for a decade. It’s an initiative of the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association’s Housing Opportunity Foundation.

Realtors are being deployed to 23 sites in the two counties, including 11 homes in the historic Camp Greene neighborhood just west of uptown Charlotte. The work in the Camp Greene area marks the third year Realtors have joined with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership in a neighborhood revitalization effort.

“Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis impacts homeowners just as much as renters,” said Julie Porter, president of The Housing Partnership and Housing Opportunity Foundation board member. “Many residents on fixed-incomes simply can’t afford to maintain or renovate their older homes, which is why our Realtors Care Day partnership is so invaluable.”

Other sites from Mint Hill to Mooresville will get needed repairs. Volunteer teams will repair gutters, build and repair decks, paint and build wheelchair ramps.

A group of volunteers will paint and landscape at two transitional living houses at the Harvest Center of Charlotte. The center provides transitional housing, counseling and job skills training to lead people in poverty toward self-sufficiency.

“Everyone believes that safe, secure housing is an imperative,” said Tiffany Johannes, Realtors Care Day chair. “But Realtors see up-close how great the need is and what unsafe or inadequate housing looks like.”

Want to help?

Realtors are organizing a canned food drive in conjunction with Realtors Care Day. The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association office (1201 Greenwood Cliff) is the primary drop-off site for nonperishable items.

Visit www.carolinahome.com/food -drive for a list of acceptable food donations and other drop-off points.