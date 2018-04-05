5 to Try: Discovery Place

Summer is the perfect time for kids to stimulate their minds and learn something new and there’s no better destination for exploration than Discovery Place.

The museum is offering a variety of camps that tap into space, animals, robotics, and wilderness survival at its nature and science locations.

Here are five, but there are many more to choose from at www.discoverypla cescience.org and www.dis coveryplacenature.org.

1. Superhero Science

From flying to invisibility, to super strength and X-rays, kids at this camp will discover the real science behind some of their favorite superheroes. They’ll also develop their own superhero to star in a comic book of their creation.

Location: Science (301 N. Tryon St.)

Dates: July 9-13 and Aug. 20-24

Price: $300 member and $350 others

Age: Rising grades 4-5

2. Anatomy and Physiology

This is perfect for curious campers who want to learn about the structure and function of cells, tissues, organs and the systems of the body. They’ll also perform a variety of dissections in a safe and controlled environment.

Location: Science (301 N. Tryon St.)

Dates: July 23-27

Price: $300 member and $350 others

Age: Rising grades 6-8

3. Queen City Creatures

Who calls the Queen City home? Explore the survival habits of creatures and plants that live in Charlotte and interact with the museum’s animals.

Location: Nature (1658 Sterling Road)

Dates: July 23-27

Price: $300 member and $350 others

Age: Rising grades 2-3

4. Junior Curators

Running a nature museum is hard work, but it can also be fun and rewarding. At this camp, your child will become a junior curator and help care for some of the museum’s live collections.

Location: Nature (1658 Sterling Road)

Dates: July 30-Aug. 3

Price: $300 member and $350 others

Age: Rising grade 1

5. Rocket Scientists

Campers can shoot for the moon as they learn about force, physics, Newton’s laws of motion and the space program. Then, they’ll build and test their own rockets. Can you say 3, 2, 1 … blast off?

Location: Science (301 N. Tryon St.)

Dates: July 9-13

Price: $300 member and $350 others

Age: Rising grades 6-8