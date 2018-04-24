24 Foundation appoints regional directors, board members

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation announced April 2 its new regional directors in Charlotte, Indianapolis and Baltimore, as well as its class of 2018 board members.

The new regional directors will oversee recruiting, retaining and stewarding key stakeholders in their areas.

In Charlotte, Lisa Dale has been promoted to regional director – Carolinas. A member of the 24 Foundation fundraising and recruitment team since 2016, Dale has more than 30 years of sales and promotional experience. Previously, she was a corporate branding consultant with HALO Branded Solutions.

Nanci Bonfield will head up Indiana, while Sue Taylor will lead Maryland.

Rasmus Pedersen, senior vice president/service delivery at Bank of America, will serve as chairman of the 24 Foundation’s 2018 board of directors.

“During my time in this role I’m committed to building on the strong foundation formed since Spencer’s [Lueders] first ride in 2001, with a primary focus of simplifying our strategy and reaching a point where 100 percent of peer-to-peer fundraising is making an immediate impact in the form of grants to our beneficiaries,” Pedersen said.

Other board members are Kevin Bartlett, account executive, Dell EMC; Chad Frk, director, Kingfisher Capital; Gary Parker, managing director, GreerWalker Corporate Finance LLC; Katy Ryan, vice president, Alexander Children’s Foundation; Bob Woods, quantitative analytics consultant, Wells Fargo; and Lexee Zutz, senior project manager at Cushman & Wakefield. Ryan is vice chair and Frk is treasurer.