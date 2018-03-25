Zinicola plans for new season of Italian wining, dining

CHARLOTTE – Shipments of locally grown produce are arriving daily at Zinicola.

The Ballantyne Village restaurant opened its doors in December 2017 and has paired hand-made classics with a range of hearty winter produce and proteins. But with a variety of new dishes on the horizon, guests will soon be treated to the tastes of a fresh Italian season.

“Using ingredients that are largely from Carolina farms to re-create my family’s old-world recipes feels harmonious,” said Richard Crammer, owner and executive chef. “It’s the perfect marriage of past and present.”

Cranmer remembers watching his Nonna prepare meals in the small city of San Giorgio a Liri, Italy, where she lived. Memories of family dinners inspire his menu of hand-made dishes and the sentiment of the space.

In addition to new menu options, Zinicola is planning an early summer opening of a full-service outdoor bar and dining space with a mix of seating and ability to accommodate a variety of group sizes.

A specialty cocktail menu and extensive wine list are also available.

Want to go?

Zinicola opens 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 14835 Ballantyne Village Way, suite 140. Visit www.zinicolaitalian.com for details.