YouTube serves as hub for camp advice

YouTube is not just a destination for cat videos, but it’s also a depository of great advice. Here are five picks to get you in the mood for summer camp planning.

Choosing A Summer

Camp | Parents

• User: Parents

• Views: 4,944

• Run Time: 6:24

• Bottom Line: Thinking about taking the plunge and enrolling your child in an overnight camp? Parents TV’s Juli Auclair interviews Jill Tipograph, author of “Your Everything Summer Guide & Planner.” Tipograph explains the value of camps and offers tips to know if you and your children are ready for their first overnight experience.

What I Packed For

Camp | 2016

• User: Daisy Dash

• Views: 38,636

• Run time: 5:20

• Bottom Line: While a lot of the camp advice videos feature people talking into the camera, Daisy Dash provides an overhead, fast-forwarded view of her packing for camp. Tips include rolling up shirts, but not jeans, as well as bringing sheets from the dollar store in case the mattresses are dirty.

Sleepaway Camp Survival Guide | For Girls

• User: sephorasgirl23

• Views: 45,762

• Run time: 13:46

• Bottom Line: Anna, a YouTuber specializing in organization and lifestyle advice, gives tips for girls heading to sleepaway camp, based on her two weeks at a co-ed experience in the mountains. Since this video, she’s uploaded several others, including some in which she answers camp-related questions she gets from her social media followers.

Shopping with Stacy: Tips & Tricks to Prepare for Camp

• User: Camps Airy & Louise

• Views: 57,885

• Run time: 7:02

• Bottom Line: While there are a lot of summer camp advice videos filmed by teens, this one features the assistant director for a Jewish summer camp in Maryland. She filmed in a Walmart to show supplies children need for outdoor camps.

Packing for Camp at the Dollar Tree!

• User: Auntie Coo Coo

• Views: 136,874

• Run Time: 10:35

• Bottom Line: Auntie Coo Coo is not only sane, but she offers great tips for getting value for camp supplies. This video is geared for a loved one attending winter camp with a youth group at church, but some of the ideas transition to summer.