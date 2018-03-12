World of Beer opens at Epicentre

CHARLOTTE – World of Beer is opening a new location at the Epicentre on March 12.

World of Beer Charlotte, located at 210 E Trade St., will provide 50 craft brews on tap and hundreds in the cooler to visiting guests. Additionally, the bar AND kitchen will feature beers from local breweries such as Birdsong, Sugar Creek, Olde Mecklenburg, Noda, Legion and D9.

“World of Beer looks forward to bringing our passion for craft beer culture along with a mouthwatering beer-inspired menu to our fourth location in North Carolina,” CEO Paul Avery said. “The World of Beer team is thrilled to offer our Charlotte neighbors hundreds of international and local beer options.”

Visit www.worldofbeer.com/Charlotte for details.