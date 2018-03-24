WBTV launching in-depth news show

CHARLOTTE ­– WBTV is launching a new show, “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll,” starting at 7:30 p.m. April 10.

The show is designed to take a deeper dive into issues, providing more context and analysis than a typical newscast. It extends WBTV’s local programming to 52 hours each week.

å“On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” will take the slot of “Access Hollywood,” which will air after “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Boll has worked with WBTV since March 2005. He co-anchors “WBTV News First at Four” and “WBTV News at 5:30 p.m.,” as well as producing investigative and political reports.