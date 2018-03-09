Teen wins second Youth of the Year in a row

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte named Tatiana Aguilar as its Youth of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The award, which goes to the one who embodies the core values the clubs represent, goes on to compete in the state competition to be eligible for scholarships and additional competitions regionally and nationally.

Tatiana was named last year’s Youth of the Year for North Carolina, earning $10,000 in scholarships.

“Tatiana truly exemplifies what the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs aim to instill in its members: academic excellence, leadership and good citizenship,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the clubs.

Tatiana is a senior International Baccalaureate student at Myers Park High School, where she has a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.92.

She is committed to healthy lifestyle and experiencing other cultures, participating in Bollywood Dance through the YMCA and a local dance team, and performing in the local Indian Festival.

Tatiana is a member of the Marsh Road Boys & Girls Club. She serves as a junior staff member and teaches a Latin dance class for younger members. She previously worked as a tutor and helped plan a health fair for members and their families.

Her community service includes food drives with Stop Hunger Now and at Novant Health Presbyterian.

The announcement was made at the Great Futures Breakfast on March 1 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, which kicked off a campaign to increase awareness and financial support for the organization.

“I know the Boys & Girls Club makes great futures possible,” Aguilar said during her acceptance speech. “The club inspired me to become more involved in my school and my community. Having strong role models has helped me become the person I am today.”

About the organization

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte creates a positive after-school environment to help at-risk youth in Mecklenburg and Union counties succeed in school and life.

Visit www.bgccharlotte.org/greatfutures to donate to the Great Futures campaign.