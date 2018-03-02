Police: Pay us more

CMPD can’t hire officers fast enough

CHARLOTTE – Daniel Redford has worked for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 12 years, but the officer says morale has never been lower.

“The reality is the ship is sinking,” Redford told Charlotte City Council on Feb. 26. “There are lifeboats in the water but they’re not from Charlotte. They are from other places that are providing the pay and benefits needed to take your officers.”

Officers filled the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center chambers that night to show solidarity for pay and benefit increases so CMPD can stop losing more officers than it hires.

Travis Cook, a trustee with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9, said that CMPD gained 114 officers, but lost 120 in 2017. Of those 120, 63 resigned. In 2018, 58 more officers are scheduled to retire.

“Last year, council approved hiring of 62 new police officers,” Cook said. “The department can not keep up with turnover, let alone fill 62 new positions.”

Mark Michalec, president of FOP Lodge 9, offered several

recommendations, including raising pay 15 percent, reinstating retiree healthcare insurance for those hired after 2009, reducing public safety pay plan steps from 13 to seven and allowing officers to take home cars if they live within city limits.

“This is at the top of our minds,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said. “Nothing else should be.”

Bokhari, who represents the SouthPark area, noted the city’s challenges of upward mobility, affordable housing, gentrification and equity can not be solved if the community doesn’t feel safe.

“We have established that public safety is a priority,” said Councilman Ed Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area. “We recognize some action is required from us.”

The city is about to head into its budgeting process. A new budget will be approved by the start of the fiscal year in July.