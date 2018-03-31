Pigtails & Crewcuts rewards franchisees

ATLANTA, Ga. – Kay and Evan Carroll, who own the Blakeney franchise of Pigtails & Crewcuts, received the Shear Excellence Award at the company’s franchise conference in Las Vegas.

Salons must earn a perfect score on their annual quality assurance visit to qualifry.

“It is amazing to see how the franchisees in the Pigtails & Crewcuts system support and lead each other,” said Theresa Underwood, vice president of franchise support. “We are the true winners in this scenario as it is our franchisees who understand that we are all in this together.”

