CHARLOTTE – O-Ku Sushi Charlotte is celebrating cherry blossom season by offering cocktails and complimentary bites 5 to 11 p.m. April 5.

Executive Chef Michael Chanthavong and his team will attempt to create a 10-pound nigiri using a single fish.

The restaurant is located at 2000 South Blvd.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or call the restaurant at 704-594-1922.

Visit www.o-kusushiclt.com for details.