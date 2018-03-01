Novant Health, EXOS partner on performance center

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has expanded its partnership with EXOS to bring performance training programs and services to south Charlotte.

Novant Health Sports & Performance Medicine powered by EXOS will provide youth and adult athletes of any fitness level with performance training. It’s located at 8045 Providence Road, suite 100.

A similar center opened last year in Huntersville.

In addition to performance training, the center offers nutrition consultations with a registered dietitian and sports medicine services including physical therapy and sports injury care.

“By combining Novant Health’s sports medicine expertise with EXOS’ highly skilled team of performance specialists, we have established a premier program that will greatly benefit school-age and professional athletes, as well as active adults,” said Dr. Eric Warren, medical director of Novant Health Sports Medicine.

EXOS is offering free classes at the Arboretum location until March 2, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The community can meet staff, learn about classes and take tours. Register at novanthealth.org/EXOSopenhouse.