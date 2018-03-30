News briefs for March 30

Move More Day inspires people to get active

CHARLOTTE – The American Heart Association will host three simultaneous walks in Charlotte on April 4 in observance of Move More Day.

Walks start at noon April 4 in Symphony Park, Romare Bearden Park and the Brixham Tent at 15801 Brixham Hill Ave.

The day encourages residents to set a goal of exercising for at least 150 minutes a week. Begin with a leisurely walk during your lunch hour and make it a part of a daily routine.

Physical activity keeps you physically fit, as well as improves your overall well-being and quality of life.

Diorio named honorary chair of Relay for Life of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio will serve as honorary chair for the Relay For Life of Charlotte for the third year in a row.

Diorio and Mecklenburg County staff have been partnering with the American Cancer Society Relay

For Life since 2015. Raising more than $38,000 last year, they plan to set their goal at $35,000 this year.

“She carries on the tradition of her predecessor the late Harry Jones, Sr., who was a great friend and supporter of the American Cancer Society,” American Cancer Society Executive Director Ivan Schwartz said. “She is passionate about carrying the county torch.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. May 19 at the First Ward Park.

Visit www.RelayForLife.org/CharlotteNC for details.

SouthPark to stay sassy, chic

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark’s personal shopper Suzanne Libfraind and The O Report Publisher Olivia Fortson team up for a “Stay Sassy, Stay Chic,” a fashion seminar for women 50 and older.

Models will show off spring trends from Nordstrom and Dillard’s. Guests will also be treated to lunch from Reid’s Fine Foods and Wine Bar, cupcakes from Nona’s Sweets Bakery Cafe, gift bags and raffle prizes.

The event takes place 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. April 5 at SouthPark (Circle Court in the Luxury Wing), 4400 Sharon Road. Registration is required for the free event.

Register at bit.ly/StaySassySeminar. to attend.

Foundation has record year amid 60th anniversary

CHARLOTTE – The Foundation For The Carolinas is not only celebrating its 60th anniversary, but also another record=breaking year of philanthropic activity.

The foundation reported its assets grew from $2 billion to $2.5 billion over the past year, making its the sixth largest community foundation in the country.

Grants to nonprofits reached $420 million. Nearly 29,000 grants were awarded.

“We’re setting records after six decades because our fund-holders are active, engaged and committed to our region through the grants they distribute,” CEO Michael Marsicano said.

Contest puts student art on display at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – High school students have a chance to showcase their work in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year and win a scholarship to an arts university through the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

Five other finalists will have the option of displaying their artwork in Congressman Robert Pittenger’s North Carolina offices.

Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 26. Details and rules are available at www.pittenger.house.gov/constituent-services/arts-competition.

Jacobs takes over leadership reins of SHARE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Amy Jacobs recently became executive director of SHARE Charlotte, an organization that raises awareness of Mecklenburg County’s nonprofit community.

SHARE Charlotte’s founder Kelly Brooks has moved on to expand her new venture Share Good, a software company.

Jacobs has been leading campaigns and programs for SHARE Charlotte since 2015.

Luncheon helps fight hunger

CHARLOTTE – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina held its 18th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon on March 23 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Guests could enjoy lunch and live music while bidding in auctions to benefit the charity’s work in ending hunger in 19 counties.

The charity says about 527,000 people in its footprint live at or below the poverty level, including 188,000 children and 41,000 seniors.