NASCAR Tech ignites interest in cars, engines

MOORESVILLE – Universal Technical Institute is launching Ignite, a free program to train high school juniors in fundamental automotive technician skills.

Participating students receive intensive, hands-on training and are prepared for testing to receive UTI course credit once enrolled. Ignite will be offered at NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville.

“We’re seeing significant demand for UTI graduates across the transportation sector, and our employer partners tell us they need more trained technicians,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president of NASCAR Tech. “Our free Ignite program is a great way to both introduce high school students to a UTI education and open their eyes to the many career opportunities available to trained transportation technicians.”

During the three-week course, Ignite participants are given a glimpse into the world of automotive, diesel, collision or motorcycle training – an introductory sample of the programs completed by traditional UTI students. The Ignite curriculum emphasizes the high-tech nature of today’s transportation industry. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field while meeting UTI graduates and local employers.

Industry demand for trained transportation technicians continues to accelerate. Most recently, the federal government tripled its estimate for the number of transportation technicians needed nationwide by 2026. According to new projections, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries.

“Ignite is a great way to get students excited about these careers and keep them engaged as they make decisions about their path coming out of high school,” Bergeron said.

Want to go?

The Ignite program is now accepting applications across UTI’s12 campuses, including Mooresville. Visit www.uti.edu/pro grams/ignite for details or to enroll.