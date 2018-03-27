Movers hope to help moms

CHARLOTTE – Two Men And A Truck Charlotte, Gaston County and Rock Hill are hosting the Movers for Moms collection drive to ensure moms in crisis receive appreciation on Mother’s Day.

Essential items, such as toiletries and baby items, are being collected by volunteer businesses and will be moved to women’s shelters, such as Safe Alliance in Charlotte, Catherine’s House in Belmont and Safe Passage in Rock Hill.

Collection boxes will be open to the community at NoDa Brewing Co. on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., Kendra Scott at SouthPark Mall on April 15 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and upcoming spring Girls on the Run races in the Greater Charlotte area.

Visit www.twomenandatruck.com/moversformoms to help.