Move More Day inspires people to get active

CHARLOTTE – The American Heart Association will host three simultaneous walks in Charlotte on April 4 in observance of Move More Day.

Walks start at noon April 4 in Symphony Park, Romare Bearden Park and the Brixham Tent at 15801 Brixham Hill Ave.

The day encourages residents to set a goal of exercising for at least 150 minutes a week. Begin with a leisurely walk during your lunch hour and make it a part of a daily routine.

Physical activity keeps you physically fit, as well as improves your overall well-being and quality of life.