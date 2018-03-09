Last call for senior expo

I remember getting spanked by my dad when I was little for showing my grandmother a novelty catalog and spending half a day telling her about all the unique gifts and gags I wanted.

No, I wasn’t trying to convince her to buy me a whoopee cushion or beer helmet. I just wanted to show her these things existed and that I thought they would be fun.

I’m the same way in front of restaurant menus, malls or business expos. That’s why I’m worried how I’m going to act at our 2018 Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo.

I worry that I’m going to tap strangers on the shoulder and point at the Backyard Birds booth or make a fool of myself at the Club Pilates booth. I’m considering eating four sausage-egg-cheese biscuits beforehand to help subdue me.

Anxiety aside, the 2018 Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is shaping up to be a great event.

The expo will offer dynamic breakout sessions on topics such as reverse mortgage, health and wellness, and active adult living. Several raffles will be held during each of these breakout sessions.

Publix will provide breakfast and lunch. We’ll also give away free reusable tote bags to the first 500 guests.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 at the Christ Covenant Church, 800 Fullwood Road, Matthews. Admission is free but registration is required (to ensure we have enough food) by calling 704-849-2261 or emailing adrian@cmgweekly.com with your name, phone number and email address.