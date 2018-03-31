Hounds partner with OrthoCarolina

CHARLOTTE – OrthoCarolina has re-signed as official team physician for the Charlotte Hounds through the 2018 season.

In addition to leading the medical team, elements of the partnership include branding, hospitality, promotions, print and social media.

OrthoCarolina was the first corporate partner to join the Hounds before the 2012 inaugural season.

Dr. Jason Silva has been named team doctor, succeeding Dr. Don D’Alessandro who recently retired. Ray Beltz continues as head athletic trainer, while Crissi Harrison serves as assistant athletic trainer.

