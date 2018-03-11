Hackers could solve economic mobility crisis

CHARLOTTE – Tresata’s sixth hackathonCLT will focus on economic mobility.

Hundreds of Charlotte’s smartest technology minds will attend the annual DATA + DIGITAL hackathon March 23 and 24 to confront Charlotte’s challenges around economic mobility.

“Charlotte needs a roadmap for its next 50 years of growth and development,” said Abhishek Mehta, CEO of Tresata and the creator of hackathonCLT, “If this roadmap fails to build an inclusive, healthy and economically viable city for all, we will fail our citizens.”

The event will feature more than 1,000 developers, designers and innovators competing for tens of thousands of dollars in a team-based competition.

hackathonCLT MMXVIII kicks off 5 p.m. March 23 at Discovery Place Science.

Due to the overnight nature of this event, adults are welcome to participate. Final presentations and awards will be open to the public March 24 in the Discovery Place Theatre.

Register at www.hackathonclt.org.