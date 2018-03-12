Gusto Farm to Street expanding to SouthPark

BETHESDA, Md. – Gusto Farm to Street hopes to serve customizable farm fresh salads and fast-fired pizzas out of SouthPark mall as early as May.

Located in the newly remodeled food court between Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle, this will be Gusto’s second mall location.

The Maryland-based fast-casual restaurant is expanding to three locations in Virginia and North Carolina.

“It’s been amazing to watch this idea grow from just one small location in downtown Bethesda, MD to, soon to be, 15 locations across multiple states,” CEO Joshua Grim said. “It’s our mission to bring quick, healthy and craveable options that are flavorful and affordable to a street near you.”

“Charlotte residents have sophisticated tastes and our healthy, yet bold combinations can satisfy those desires,” Chief Operating Officer Stephen Smittle said.

Visit www.eatgusto.com for details.