Foundation has record year amid 60th anniversary

CHARLOTTE – The Foundation For The Carolinas is not only celebrating its 60th anniversary, but also another record=breaking year of philanthropic activity.

The foundation reported that its assets grew from $2 billion to $2.5 billion over the past year, making its the sixth largest community foundation in the country.

Grants to nonprofits reached $420 million. These were awarded through nearly 29,000 grants.

CEO Michael Marsicano said he was particularly pleased to report grantmaking totals for 2017.

“We’re setting records after six decades because our fund-holders are active, engaged and committed to our region through the grants they distribute,” Marsicano said.