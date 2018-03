CHARLOTTE – Firebirds has launched a spring menu available March 21 to May 1.

Corporate Executive Chef Steve Sturm’s creations include Smoked Chicken Cheddar Sandwich, Lemon-Basil Grilled Salmon and Citrus Grilled Scallops.

Locations include StoneCrest at Piper Glen (7716 Rea Road) and SouthPark (3920 Sharon Road).

View the menu and make reservations at www.firebirdsrestaurants.com.

