February housing activity steady

CHARLOTTE –Year-over-year home sales in February increased 2.1 percent in the metro region, with 2,755 properties sold compared to 2,699 properties sold in February 2017, according to the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association.

Home sales were up 3.2 percent compared to January 2018.

The average sales price in February 2018 ($264,529) increased 7.8 percent compared to February 2017 ($245,318), while the median sales price ($227,000) increased 12.9 percent compared to February 2017 ($201,053).

The average sales price compared to January 2018 ($265,371) was down slightly (0.3 percent), while the median sales price compared to January 2018 ($216,000) increased 5.1 percent.

The average list price in February 2018 ($328,584) increased 4.0 percent compared to February 2017 ($315,945), bringing the percent of original list price received measure to 96.6 percent, a slight increase of 0.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Pending sales counts rose 10.0 percent and totaled 4,159 in February 2018, compared to 3,780 pending sales in February 2017. Pending sales rose 17.2 percent compared to the previous month (January 2018).

“Despite the challenges the Charlotte region continues to face surrounding inventory levels and price increases, we’re pleased to see positive year-over-year sales during the first two months of the year,” said 2018 Association/CarolinaMLS President Jason Gentry. “Buyer demand continues to be steady, and we saw homes average about 10 showings per listing in February.”

New residential listings (4,627) decreased 1.4 percent in February 2018 compared to the same period last year. However, February 2018 new listing counts compared to January 2018 increased 16.3 percent.

Inventory continued to fall, with the number of homes for sale down 17.6 percent compared to February 2017, which left the CarolinaMLS region with 7,915 properties for sale, or 2.0 months of supply of inventory, at report time. The region had 9,605 properties for sale, or 2.5 months of supply, in February 2017.

The average number of days a property was on the market from the time it was listed until it closed (list to close) was 106 days, six days less time on market than February 2017.

Days on Market, the metric that accrues for “Active” and “Under Contract-Show” statuses, totaled 55 days, which is one day less time on market than February 2017.

The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association uses data from Carolina Multiple Listing Services to report on 12 counties in North Carolina and four counties in South Carolina.