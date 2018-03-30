FakeNews: Editor turns back on readers, becomes bad guy

Some of you may remember I wrote a few weeks back that I started watching professional wrestling again. Not that fake high school wrestling. I’m talking the real kind like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

One of the greatest storylines in wrestling history was when Hogan went from a good guy to a bad guy. It led to a ratings bonanza, making “WCW Monday Nitro” the highest rated show on cable television.

In an attempt to make this newspaper sizzle, I’m going to turn into a bad guy.

Beginning April 1, this baby face will begin to show stubble and ride in limousines throughout southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties to steal kisses and spread fake news. Here are a few examples of the type of fake news I will spread.

Mansions may help in city’s affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte leaders are lobbying state legislators to introduce a bill that would allow the city to take over ownership of large mansions in an attempt to refurbish them for affordable housing.

A draft circulating around city hall defines a mansion as a home costing more than $500,000.

“The government can take land through eminent domain if it’s in the community’s best interest,” one leader told The Weekly. “Extending that to specific mansions would help us solve the affordable housing crisis. Who needs more than four bedrooms and four-and-a half baths anyway?”

Another official said if the state didn’t act, the city could just pass an ordinance.

City considers paying those attending meetings

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte leaders are considering an ordinance that would pay people for sitting in the audience during city council meetings.

“The world is a stage and everyone has to play their part,” said a leader who preferred anonymity because there were no cameras around. “We have to reward people for being involved in their communities. Hold on, let me say that again with a little more feeling.”

Those attending meetings would be paid extras and receive checks monthly. Some may qualify for higher-paying speaking roles in which they can cheer Democrats and boo Republicans.

Town deems detergent pods, bottled water dangerous

MATTHEWS – Coming off the heels of being the first municipality in the state to ban coal tar sealants, Matthews leaders are prepared to outlaw bottled water, detergent pods and a slew of other consumer goods.

This comes after reports of teenagers challenging each other to eat the detergent pods and a study that found microscopic plastic particles in bottled water.

“We must protect the citizens from themselves,” one leader said with harpsichord and sitar accompaniment. “They don’t realize that not all consumer goods are consumable.”

Developers: Union County town is key to luring Amazon

WEDDINGTON – Economic developers are begging Weddington residents to sacrifice their community if it means convincing Amazon to reconsider locating a global headquarters in the Charlotte region.

After Amazon shunned Charlotte from its search for a second headquarters, economic developers realized the need for a large clump of land within a short distance of the Queen City. Weddington’s footprint, combined with the lack of large-scale retail development, make it a desirable location.

“They’re rich,” said one Charlotte developer. “They’ll figure something out.”

Some even want to abandon the name of Weddington in favor of “Town of Amazon.”

Editor’s note: None of these stories are true. Happy April Fool’s Day!