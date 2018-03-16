Doctor helps reconstruct active lives

OrthoCarolina physician doesn’t rush to surgery

MATTHEWS – When Dr. J. Ryan Martin isn’t helping patients at OrthoCarolina regain function in their knees and hips, he’s researching ways to improve treatment.

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons selected several OrthoCarolina physicians, including Dr. Martin, to give podium presentations about their research this month in New Orleans.

“Research has always been a passion of mine and trying to determine how we can improve patients’ quality of life just a little bit more is one of the many benefits,” Dr. Martin said.

Several of his research projects deal with something he or his colleagues have identified clinically that can improve patient outcomes or explore a side effect to an implant or treatment option.

Dr. Martin considers adult reconstruction, especially hip and knee replacements, to be a rewarding field, because he’s typically giving older patients the ability to get back to doing things they haven’t done in 20 years. And it’s not uncommon for patients to hug him for that gift.

“One of the draws to my profession is the ability to increase people’s functional and daily activity levels on a routine basis,” he said.

The biggest misconception people have about his work is that surgery is the only option.

In the event of an emergency, surgery may be required. But hip and knee replacement tends to be elective, meaning that patients can choose whether they would like to have surgery.

“As a surgeon, they assume that when they come and see me, I’m going to tell them they must have surgery,” Dr. Martin said. “However, the goal of the visit is to determine each patient’s source of pain and discuss treatment options. Most commonly, surgery is the last recommendation I will make.”

Dr. Martin tries to use the least invasive way to treat pain. For some, that may never extend past the occasional anti-inflammatory medication or cortisone injection.

“I think people understand that our goal for them is to improve their quality of life,” Dr. Martin said. “And if we can do that through minimal treatments including non-surgical options, we will.”

As a referral surgeon, he commonly sees patients that require revision hip or knee replacement, which means a patient has had a prior hip or knee replacement that is no longer functioning appropriately. “Revision surgery is a rewarding aspect of my clinical practice. Patients present with complex problems, and treatment options are often much more challenging than first time surgery. However, the outcomes in this patient population can still be excellent.”

While there are certain populations who are naturally predisposed to hip and knee problems due to trauma or genetics, a healthy lifestyle can help the vast majority of people avoid them, Dr. Martin explains. Dr. Martin has identified correlations between obesity and increased knee arthritis, so he commonly prescribes maintaining a healthy lifestyle and moderate level of exercise to all of his patients.