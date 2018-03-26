Davies named Charlotte Woman of the Year

CHARLOTTE – Queens University President Pamela Davies has been named Charlotte Woman of the Year for her community service and leadership.

Since becoming president in 2002, Queens University has doubled in enrollment, expanded academic programming and invested more the $125 million in new campus infrastructure.

“Pamela Davies is committed to volunteer service in the civic life of Charlotte,” said Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of the Foundation for the Carolinas. “She is a strategic planner and business woman second to none in our non-profit community.”

She serves as a life trustee for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, chair-elect of the National Board of YMCA and board member of Atrium Healthcare. She was ordained as an elder at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in 2015.

Cyndee Patterson, a previous Charlotte Woman of the Year, serves as the organization’s president.

“We are extremely pleased that Pamela Davies has been chosen as this year’s winner because she displays outstanding community service and leadership in our community,” Patterson said.

She’ll receive the award at a luncheon March 27 at the Duke Mansion.